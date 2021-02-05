4 die of COVID-19 in Bono, cases reach 685 with 645 recoveries

The Bono Region recorded three COVID-19 deaths in January 2021, bringing the death toll in the region to four since the outbreak of the disease, Dr John Ekow Otoo, the Deputy Bono Regional Director in-charge of Public Health, has disclosed.
He explained that heath officials in the region were currently discussing with families of the deceased about the processes for their burial.
In October last year, the region recorded its first COVID-19 death, while as of February 1, 2021, a total of 685 Coronavirus cases had been recorded with 645 recoveries.
Dr Otoo told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the region currently has 36 active cases, with one out of the five who have been hospitalised in critical condition.
Suspected cases
He said the health directorate was currently waiting for results of 226 samples taken from people suspected to have contracted the disease.
Dr Otoo explained that while 182 samples were taken from contacts of COVID-19 cases, 44 of the samples were taken from suspected people who attended various hospitals across the region.
He added that those whose samples had been taken had been detained at treatment centres while awaiting their test results.
“The interesting thing is that the number of cases that we have recorded in the region within one month is more than 40,” Dr Otoo stated.
Safety precaution
On precautionary measures, Dr Otoo said while the government and health personnel were doing all they could to stop the spread of the disease, people in the region should do their part by taking their health into their own hands.
He said they could do this through the strict observation of all the COVID-19 safety measures such as the wearing of face masks, social distancing, constant washing of hands and the use of hand sanitiser.
“Don’t let the people who doubt the existence of COVID-19 deceive you since the disease is real,” he cautioned.
Dr Otoo added that COVID-19 was currently being contracted by people across all ages, disclosing that one of the three people who died from COVID-19 in January was aged 35.