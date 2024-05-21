Featured

3rd Made-in-Ghana Bazaar launched to promote local businesses

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 21 - 2024 , 16:10

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey last week launched the 3rd Made-in-Ghana Bazaar to promote local businesses and economic prosperity.

The highly anticipated event will take place from May 23rd to 25th at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).It will be held on the theme of "Promoting Made-in-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity”.

The Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, a flagship program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, was established in 2018 to showcase products and services from micro, small, and medium-sized businesses on a global scale through diplomatic missions abroad.

The Minister highlighted that the second edition of the Bazaar was held in July 2019 but had been on hold for the past three years due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ms Botchwey explained that the primary objective of the Bazaar is to utilize diplomatic missions to facilitate the entry of Ghanaian products into foreign markets while strengthening relationships between local industries and foreign partners.

Additionally, she said it aims to emphasise the importance of supporting locally-made goods and improving production, processing, packaging, and distribution chains.

In today's global economic landscape, which places great emphasis on economic diplomacy and partnerships, Ms Botchwey stressed the significance of events like the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar in boosting economies and enhancing living standards.

The Bazaar will be open to the public and is expected to attract over 5,000 patrons based on previous attendance figures. Alongside the main exhibition, there will be side events focusing on themes such as "The Changing Nature of Diplomacy," "21st Century Economic Diplomacy - A Private Sector Perspective," and "Equipping SMEs to take advantage of the AfCFTA."

Ms Botchwey encouraged active participation in the Bazaar, inviting businesses to showcase their innovative products, establish partnerships, explore new business opportunities, and enhance relationships with customers.