3 Arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of cannabis

Police in the Western Region have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle sacks of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.
The suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu, were arrested following a routine check on a DAF cargo truck on which they were travelling.
Two others, Yaw Kojo and the driver of the truck with registration number AS 5138-11, whose name was given as Taller are, however, on the run.
According to the police, at about 10am on Tuesday, policemen on duty at Apremdo barrier stopped the truck to conduct routine checks.
During the search, the police discovered bales of sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.
The occupants of the vehicle including the driver took to their heels; but the police with the help of some civilians managed to arrest three of the suspects who were on board the truck.
The police added that further search on the vehicle revealed 92 bales of leaves suspected to be narcotic.
The suspects and the vehicle have been handed over to the Western Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for investigations.