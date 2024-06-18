200 youth complete ECOWAS sponsored ICT training

A total of 200 Ghanaian youth have successfully completed a 10-day training programme in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The training programme, which was organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in partnership with the Ramsy Info Tech Solutions Limited, was for free.

The training, which started on June 3 to 14, 2024, was designed to equip the beneficiaries with skills in software, web and mobile application development. Others, numbering 50 were also taught skills in cable television installation.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Baba Gana Wakil, who presented certificates to the beneficiaries at the end of the programme stressed the need to develop the human capital of the region.

For him, human capital development was a key tool needed to develop the ECOWAS region.

“We know how important it is to do human capital development, especially in the area of digitalization that we are doing now,” he stated.

He said many regions of the world are who they are today because of their investment in digital technology, citing India as an example.

“This is what the Indians have been doing for so many years. Americans are now outsourcing jobs to Indian kids who are very, very competent, very tech-savvy, Amb. Baba Wakil noted.