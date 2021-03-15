2 Women in court over death threats

State prosecutors have dragged two women to the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly threatening to kill a businesswoman on two occasions.
According to prosecutors, Tina Nyeo, a 32-year-old caterer, and Lydia Agongo, a 55-year-old businesswoman, were warned to desist from the act on the first occasion, but repeated it on January 17 this year.
The accused persons, who have been charged with two counts of conspiracy and threat of death, face up to 10 years’ sentence if found guilty of the offences.
Nyeo and Agongo have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, has, however, granted the suspects bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 with three sureties.
Facts
The prosecution, led by General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, said the complainant was a businesswoman and resident of Airport Junction, Accra, while Nyeo and Agongo were family members who resided at Ayigbe Town, a suburb of Accra.
He said at about 8:30 p.m. on January 17 this year, the accused persons attacked the complainant who was attending a funeral at Katamanso in Accra and threatened to “kill her like a dog”.
The complainant reported the matter to the police the next day, which led the police to invite the accused persons to the police station.
Nyeo and Agongo were subsequently arrested and granted bail.
According to the prosecutor, investigations revealed that in June 2020, the accused persons threatened to harm and kill the complainant, which was reported to the Accra Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
“Police advised the accused persons to desist from such behaviour, but they disobeyed the police and repeated the same threatening behaviour on January 17, 2021 against the same complainant,” he said.
After police investigations, Nyeo and Agongo were charged and arraigned.