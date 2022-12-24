2 US-based NGOs support Mawuli School

Two US-based NGOs have provided Mawuli School in Ho with office equipment worth about GHc56,000.
They are Mawuli Fund Inc., and Progress in Education Inc.
The equipment provided included a Risograph, desktop computer, photocopier, scanner, and other related accessories.
This followed an appeal from the school administration for the replacement of the obsolete and broken down equipment which had led to immense challenges in administering examinations to the students.
According to the headmaster Mr. Jonathan Adomah, the school currently had a student population of 3,985, comprising 1,876 boys and 1,509 girls and staff strength of 285.
He expressed appreciation to the two organisations for their prompt response to the school’s distress call.
Mr Adomah expressed the hope that the new equipment would improve administrative work of the school, and ultimately lead to better academic performances by the students.
Mawuli Fund is a non-profit organisation founded in 1999 with a goal of promoting educational excellence in secondary schools in Ghana, particularly Mawuli School.
It is an affiliate organisay of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU).
The Fund has engaged in several ground-breaking initiatives, including a 40-foot container book drive to Volta Region schools, scholarship schemes, and a recent donation of 300 beds to Mawuli School.
Other initiatives of the group are an inter-schools Critical Thinking Tournament that was launched in May 2022, and the commissioning of a Development Plan for Mawuli School, which included a full topographic survey of the school’s lands.
Progress in Education is a charitable organization incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia in August 2000 to promote education in high schools in Ghana and the United States.
It raises funds and secures donations to distribute computers and laboratory equipment to high schools in Ghana.