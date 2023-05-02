2 Law firms host tech summit

Daily Graphic May - 02 - 2023 , 06:44

Law firms, TEMPLARS and Clifford Chance, have organised a tech summit titled: "Perspectives on Fintech in Ghana" in Accra, bringing together key players and stakeholders to share their views on the fintech ecosystem, including regulations, innovation, and investments, in Ghana.

The event was a sequel to the recent Perspectives on Fintech in Nigeria held in Lagos.

The summit was attended by the British Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, representatives from the British High Commission and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office, senior executives from Zenith Bank, investors, venture capitalists, fintech entrepreneurs, academics, and researchers, as well as industry experts and consultants.

Dorothy Mensah, Partner at TEMPLARS Ghana, highlighted the increasing demand for innovative solutions, which made the summit a crucial step in facilitating meaningful conversations and collaborations among stakeholders in Ghana's rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

The summit featured various sub themes, including Legal and Regulatory Trends in the Ghanaian Fintech Market, Fintech Investments and Funding in Ghana, and 360 Perspectives on Fintechs and the Road Ahead.

During the panel discussion on Legal and Regulatory Trends in the Ghanaian Fintech Market, the Head of the Fintech and Innovation Office at the Bank of Ghana, Kwame Oppong, said the Bank of Ghana had made provisions to protect local fintech companies and to facilitate their growth.

He added that the Bank of Ghana was working diligently to assist all players in the fintech industry to foster expansion.

The panel discussion on Fintech Investments and Funding in Ghana was moderated by Herbert Swaniker, Senior Associate of Clifford Chance, with Kwame Adadey, Divisional Head, Marketing, Zenith Bank Ghana; Simi Obatusin, an Associate at Clifford Chance; Samuel Osew-Kwatia, the Chief Finance Officer of Broadspectrum; Maud Quaye, an Associate at GOODsoil VC; Shirley Somuah, a Partner at Cardinal Stone, and Duke Lartey, Chief Operating Officer of SecondSTAX, as panel members.

The panellists discussed capital repatriation, funding options and trends, and environmental, social, and governance.

Godwin Tamakloe, Senior Manager, Regulatory and Compliance at MTN, moderated a panel titled: "360 Perspectives on Fintech and the Road Ahead."

This session examined the achievements and future of the Ghanaian fintech ecosystem, including its expansion across Africa and Europe.

Panel members, who spoke on the theme, included the Executive Director of eTranzact, George Babafemi; the Expansion Strategy and Operations Head at Paystack, Nefe Etomi; the Chief Executive of Chipper Cash, Dion Taylor Samson, and the Senior Associate of Clifford Chance, Kikun Alo.

The Clifford Chance and TEMPLARS Tech Summit provided a forum for innovators, investors, regulators, and other key players in the fintech industry to network, exchange ideas, and explore new partnerships and growth opportunities.

By fostering a supportive and collaborative environment, the organisers hope to stimulate innovation, unlock new prospects, and position Ghana as the leading fintech hub in Africa.