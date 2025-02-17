Featured

15-year-old girl and boyfriend arrested for GH₵41,000 gold shop theft in Twifo Praso

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Feb - 17 - 2025 , 15:24 1 minute read

A 15-year-old girl who allegedly stole GH₵41,000 and an unspecified amount of gold from a gold shop in Twifo Praso, located in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District of the Central Region, has been apprehended.

The girl and her boyfriend, whose identity has not been disclosed, were arrested at Egyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region following a tip-off.

The 15-year-old was captured on CCTV stealing from the gold shop.

According to reports, she distributed some of the stolen cash among accomplices, including her boyfriend, who allegedly received GH₵15,000.

Police have indicated that investigations are ongoing to apprehend all those involved.

Reports gathered by Graphic Online indicate that on January 28, 2025, the girl, accompanied by an eight-year-old girl, visited a gold shop in Twifo Praso under the pretext of inquiring about purchasing mercury.

According to the reports, the shop attendant, Enoch Boateng, briefly stepped out to buy an item from a nearby shop. Upon his return, he discovered that the girl had taken advantage of his absence to steal the cash and gold.

The police immediately launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.