13th agribusiness pre-harvest exhibition launched in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 15 - 2023 , 06:59

Agrihouse Foundation, a local agricultural advocacy organisation, has launched its 13th annual pre-harvest and exhibition conference in Tamale, the northern regional capital.

Slated for October 24 to 26, 2023, the three-day event by the foundation that builds the capacity of farmers and other key players in the agricultural industry, is on the theme, ''Connecting the Unconnected- The Farmer, The Input Dealer, The Agri-Processor''.

The event, which is in partnership with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), will take place at the Agrihouse Foundation Agri-village in Bamvim, a suburb of Tamale.

It is expected to attract more than 4,000 participants across the agricultural value chain including seed suppliers, farmers, traders, processors, transporters, wholesalers, retailers and final consumers.

It would offer training and capacity sessions for farmers, while creating market links for farmers and producers of commodities such as yam, maize, rice, millet, sorghum, soybean, cowpea, cashew and shea.

Additionally, there would be field demonstrations, where farmers and actors would get to practically learn, appreciate and adopt best practices in farm management.

Propelling agriculture

The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, in a speech read on her behalf at the launch by the Growth and Partnership Lead of the foundation, Michael Opuni Frimpong, said the event would serve as a hub for forging vital partnerships, elevating industry practices and propelling the agriculture sector.

She indicated that this year’s event marks a significant milestone for the foundation, as it would be relocating from the traditional venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, to the Agrihouse Agri-Village at Bamvim near Tamale.

“We are very hopeful that it will open new horizons for innovation, collaboration and expanded opportunities within the community and agricultural sector at large,” she said.

While commending the NRCC and its partners for the support, Ms Akosa urged agribusinesses and all actors in the agriculture value chain to take advantage of the event to network and connect with potential partners and investors.

Commendation

For her part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, lauded the foundation for continuously providing a platform for agribusinesses to thrive.

He said the event was important because over the years, the exhibitions had been able to highlight key issues such as harvesting and post-harvesting, which were relevant to the agricultural value chain.