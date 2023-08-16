10 NIA officials sacked over misconduct in Ghana card registration process

GraphicOnline Aug - 16 - 2023 , 11:14

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the dismissal of 10 of its employees, following a comprehensive investigation into allegations of misconduct, extortion, and breaches of NIA's operational procedures.

The officers were found to have engaged in these activities during the execution of their duties related to the registration of citizens for the Ghana Card.

The decision to terminate their employment came after a thorough probe conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, based at the NIA's headquarters in Accra.

This investigation process involved the suspension of the implicated officials, the constitution of a Disciplinary Committee of Inquiry to ensure a fair hearing for each officer, and the subsequent approval of the Disciplinary Committee's recommendations by NIA management.

The dismissed officers were found to have demanded and accepted unauthorized fees from applicants seeking the Ghana Card, while also manipulating the registration system for personal gain.

The proven acts of misconduct transpired at various NIA offices, including the Head Office in Accra, the Subin Sub-Metro District Office in Kumasi, the Western Regional Office in Takoradi, the Registrar General's Department Office in Accra Central, the Adentan Municipal Office, and the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Office. These actions not only violated the core principles of integrity and transparency upheld by the NIA but also compromised its reputation and objectives.

In response to the developments, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, reiterated the institution's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and ethical behaviour.

To prevent future occurrences of such misconduct, Professor Attafuah pledged the implementation of enhanced internal oversight mechanisms, regular integrity training for NIA staff, and the establishment of a platform for citizens to report any instances of irregularity or misconduct encountered during their interactions with the NIA.

The release said the NIA remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandate by providing dependable, transparent, and credible identification services to the public, all while adhering to the highest benchmarks of professionalism and ethical conduct.