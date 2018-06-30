NSMQ: St Peters, Mawuli, Keta SHSs scale through to semi-final

Three more schools, St. Peters Senior High School (SHS), Mawuli Senior High School and Keta Senior High School on Friday booked their place at the semi-finals of the 23rd edition National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
Mawuli SHS secured 47 points to beat Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), 44 points, while New Juaben had 24 points.
In the second group involving Keta SHS, Archibishop Porter and Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Keta SHS collected 32 points to urge out Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School, and Koforidua SHTS with 28 and 23 points respectively.
St Peter SHS showed dominance throughout the contest of the day which witnessed Wesley Girls SHS and St. Thomas Aquinas, exiting from the competition.
St. Peters won the contest with 63 points followed by Wesley Girls with 36 points and St Thomas Aquinas with 28 points.
Last Thursday, three schools, Mfantsipim, Ghana National College and Adisadel College progressed to the semi-final stage of the 23rd edition of the NSMQ.