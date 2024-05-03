IAST’s Plastic Waste Recycling workshop ends in Accra

Beatrice Laryea Education May - 03 - 2024 , 18:18

A two-day workshop on “Plastic Waste Recycling and Reuse” organised by the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) of the University of Ghana (UG) has ended in Accra.

The workshop, themed: “Strengthening Research and Innovation Capacities in Sustainable Plastic Waste Recycling,” was held in collaboration with the African Materials Research Society (AMRS) and the Policy and Research for the Integrated Management of Urban Sustainability (PRIMUS)

It sought to research into new polymer recycling technologies that allowed the production of new technical and safety compliant recycled materials that could be used for manufacturing high value products to make collecting and recycling plastics become economically feasible, as well as good for the environment.

It also covered discussions on sampling and analyses; upgrading of recycled plastics for value-added products; industrial mechanical recycling of plastics; regulation and legal aspects of recycled plastics.

PRIMUS Project

Speaking at the event, Professor of Materials, Chemistry and Technology at University of Eastern Finland, Prof. Jarkko Juhani Saarinen explained that the PRIMUS project was a three-year research and innovation plan funded by the European Union under the Horizon Europe Programme.

“The target for the PRIMUS is we are concentrating on mechanical recycling and improving the quality of the recyclers that we are generating so that we can guarantee both the quality and safety of these materials. We are developing circulation of non-recycling underutilized plastics to improve the sustainability of the whole plastic sector. We are also developing tools to guarantee traceability,” he said.

“Our mission here in Ghana is to strengthen the collaboration between our university and the University of Ghana and also learn from each side what are the best ways to treat plastics,” he added.

Support

The Director of the IAST, Prof. David Dodoo-Arhin said the production and disposal of waste single-use plastic products such as sachets, bottles and polybags contributed significantly to environmental pollution adding single-use plastic waste was the major constituent of industrial and municipal waste in cities after food and paper waste.

However, he said the government, through the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) had formed the Ghana National Plastic Action Partnership to support public and private sector transition to a plastic circular economy thereby, ensuring sustainable plastics management.

“In partnership with UN bodies like UNIDO and UNDP, efforts are being made to strengthen the national capacity of Ghana to transition to a circular economy framework that addresses plastic leakages into the countries oceans and waterways through operationalizing the national plastic action partnership and national plastic manage policy,” he said.

There were presentations on various topics, including recycling of plastic waste into composites for construction application; Engineering the recycling and reuse of plastic wastes; plastic waste harvesting and thermodynamics of plastic and recycling possibilities.

In attendance were the Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Prof. Emmanuel Nyankson, Miss Mathilde Marie Stéphanie Taveau from the Plastics Recyclers Europe, Belgium, Miss Ana Rita Carvalho Neiva of Coolrec Plastics BV, Netherlands and Dr Benjamin D Ofori of the Institute of Environmental and Sanitation Studies, UG.