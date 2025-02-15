Next article: KNUST welcomes over 50,000 new students for 2024/2025 academic year

National Education Forum: Call for inclusive dialogue

Kofi Kwakye Takyi Education Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The National Education Forum on the horizon, organised by the Ministry of Education of Ghana, presents an excellent opportunity to shape the future of education in the land.

For the forum to be successful and produce results, there must be a high priority placed on having all key stakeholder groups actively and effectively participating in it: the teachers, the students, persons with disability, private sectors and the policymakers in education sectors.

The Ghana Education Sector Plan stresses a comprehensive approach to education, highlighting access, equity, quality and relevance.

Addressing these goals requires an understanding of the realities of life for all involved.

Teachers being on the front-line view themselves as the ears and grieved souls for the classroom realities or conditions, with further insight into students' needs and how the existing policies are able to address them.

Students are the ultimate stakeholders and, therefore, have special insight regarding their own experiences of learning, their tastes and preferences and their complaints about education.

Policymakers, including representatives from district, regional levels and agencies under the ministry, have the underpinning expertise and broader perspective on systemic issues confronting the sector.

Emphasising children's participation in matters that concern them, the Convention on the Rights of the Child outlines further instances.

The empowerment given to students by including them in the national education forum would also ensure consideration of their voices and perspectives in the decision-making process.

Moving forward, it is crucial to:

• Establish mechanisms for clear inclusiveness in participation: This can involve student councils, teacher unions and regional education forums to voice a variety of opinions.

• Provide ample platforms for stakeholder engagement: These could include online surveys, consultations and open forums for input from an array of stakeholders.

• Provide information broadly and transparently: The interest of all stakeholders must be served so that they are aware of the forum objectives and participation modalities.

• Stakeholder feedback should be able to inform the development of education policies and programmes.

In actively involving teachers, students and all stakeholders worthy of consideration, the Ministry of Education will guarantee that the national education forum reflects the true needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian education system and contributes towards making education for all more equitable, inclusive and effective.

The writer is an Education Programme Officer Ghana Commission for UNESCO

Email: Kofi.Kwakye @unescoghana.gov.gh