Education Minister, World Bank Country Director tour GALOP schools

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie & Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Education Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Country Director of the World Bank (WB), Dr Robert Taliercio O'Brien, accompanied by other officials, toured some facilities under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

The team toured the St Thomas Presby Basic School in Osu and the Father Campbell SVD Foundation in Weija last Thursday in a bid to assess the progress of the GALOP programme initiated in those schools.

Background

GALOP, launched in 2020 and expected to end this year, is a five-year project aimed at improving the quality of education in low-performing basic schools and strengthening education sector equity and accountability in the country.

The project, jointly funded by the WB, the Department of International Development (DFID) and the Global Partnership for Education, is worth $218.7 million.

It targets 10,000 low-performing basic schools and all 28 special schools, benefiting approximately 2.4 million pupils and 76,000 teachers. Also, about 1,300 staff from 260 districts across the country are benefitting from the project.

The project included providing teachers with training, coaching and mentoring to improve their instructional skills, enhancing school management and leadership, as well as providing resources and support for schools.

It also included developing and implementing accountability frameworks to monitor and evaluate education outcomes.

Also, as part of the GALOP, the Ministry of Education, Ghana TVET Service and other agencies, in partnership with Father Campbell Foundation, were implementing a $6 million initiative to provide accelerated learning programmes (ALP) for 500 out-of-school street children aged 15 to 18.

Through this structured intervention, learners who complete the nine-month ALP are placed into formal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes or apprenticeships, leading to the acquisition of a National Proficiency 1 Certificate.

Tour

On the tour, the minister and the country director interacted with teachers, students and school administrators to gain first-hand insight into the project's impact.

They observed classes, inspected school facilities, and held discussions with stakeholders to identify challenges and areas for improvement.

Commitment

The minister emphasised the government's commitment to improving education outcomes, particularly in disadvantaged schools.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that all Ghanaian children have access to quality education, regardless of their background or location," he stated.

He indicated that the government would provide requisite training and capacity building for the roll-out of the national standardised test, which was at trial stage to help prepare pupils towards their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He added that the government would prioritise learning outcomes to ensure that its investment in the education sector provided efficient outcomes.

“I note with some dissatisfaction that 32 years on as a country, Ghana has not been able to achieve Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).”

“We will add more investment and support for basic education in order to prepare the country to achieve FCUBE and enhance and accelerate free secondary education,” he stated.

Satisfaction and commendation

The Country Director of WB expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, highlighting the project's focus on strengthening teacher capacity, improving school management and promoting accountability.

"GALOP is a critical initiative that aligns with our goals of improving education outcomes and reducing poverty," he said.

Dr O’Brien emphasised the importance of collaboration and stakeholder engagement in achieving the project's objectives.

He encouraged teachers, pupils and community members to take ownership of the project and work together to ensure its success.

The World Bank Country Director reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to poverty eradication.

“Your past is behind you; now, it’s about where you’re going. We at the World Bank share in this mission and are proud to support this cause,” he said.

He applauded the resilience of both the learners and the project team, urging them to continue striving for success.