Education Minister presents 20 laptops to Armed Forces

Beatrice Laryea Education May - 17 - 2024 , 09:45

The Ministry of Education has presented 20 laptops to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Advertisement

The presentation of the items was in fulfilment of a promise made by the sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, when he led a 28-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on the GAFCSC at the Otu Barracks in Teshie in January this year.

The visit was as a result of a prior invitation extended by the college to the ministry seeking collaboration for a comprehensive expansion of their academic programmes, where leadership of the college used the opportunity to pitch some of the challenges facing the academy.

At a short presentation ceremony last Tuesday, Dr Adutwum mentioned that his outfit saw the need for government intervention after their visit to the college, hence the promise and subsequent fulfilment.

“You warmly welcomed us to the academy, and we saw the things that you were doing there, and we felt there was the need for more government intervention because you are a tertiary institution even though you specialised.”

“Also, I was informed that you even have courses that are opened to civilians and I felt strongly that we needed to do what we could to support what you are doing.” “So today, what we have here is just a token of appreciation for the work of the military and the great job that you are doing by training the officers to make them more eligible to serve our nation,” he added.

Infrastructural development

Dr Adutwum said the ministry was constructing community schools from kindergarten to high school across the country in order to give taxpayers their monies worth. “At this ministry, many things are going on so when we get your attention, we show you what we have done so that you appreciate where the ministry is heading and the great work we are doing.”

Receiving the items, the Chief Staff Officer, Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Barima Brako Owusu, expressed gratitude to the minister and his team as well as the government for the gesture.

“I am so impressed and I want to take this opportunity to thank the minister and his team for what you are doing for the education sector,” he said “The Staff College has challenges just like other institutions in Ghana so your promise and fulfilling that promise has alleviated some of the challenges we had,” he added.

In attendance were the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mamle Andrews, the Service PRO, Army Headquarters, Lt Col Belinda Amarteifio and other staffs of the education ministry.