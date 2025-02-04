Classroom dialogue: The psychological safety gap

Henry Atta Nyame Education Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Classroom dialogue sets the tone for orderliness in lesson delivery, fosters collaboration and nurtures learner confidence to participate in class activities.

In fact, it makes lessons look interesting and interactive and includes role-plays, small group discussions and debates.

These activities help learners to share and demonstrate their values, beliefs, perspectives and personal experiences, as well as showcase their critical thinking, creativity and innovative skills.

Ultimately, it induces genuine interest in the lesson, especially when it feels psychologically safe.

Research

According to Recovery Partners (2024), psychological safety refers to the feeling of being able to speak up, take risks and make mistakes without the fear of negative consequences.

A research study conducted in Ghana, titled “Perceived Influence of Large Class Size and Psychological Classroom Environment on Students’ Academic Performance”, by Akoto-Baako, H. (2018) revealed that the quality of education depends on, among other factors, the number of students in class and the psychological classroom conditions under which students learn.

In the classroom, learners feel psychologically safe when they believe the teacher has their backs even when they make mistakes towards lesson attainment and their peers won’t use it against them.

Again, they are confident to partake in class activities irrespective of their learning challenges because they believe their peers and teachers would support them.

Additionally, the teachers are vulnerable with the learners such that they are not afraid to own up and admit wrong or ignorance on issues discussed in class.

Psychological safety gap

Decades ago, teachers may have been viewed as ‘oracles of knowledge’. Learners never challenged their instructions.

When it was lesson time, learners only spoke just to welcome them with warm greetings as they entered the classroom. In fact, till the lessons ended, learners remained silent throughout the period.

This situation was even worse when teachers were seen to be cruel; in such instances during question-and-answer time, only a few learners availed themselves when they posed questions, and even those who answered did so in anticipation of reprimand.

To date, a walk through some classrooms in Ghana may reveal that some teachers aren’t allowing learners to speak up during lessons as such they remain silent till classes end. Such teachers presume that the learner’s reticence means they have understood the lesson.

But, this may not be the case.

The learners may simply be afraid to speak, nervous or absent-minded.

Similarly, some learners are afraid to contribute to classroom dialogue afraid to be ridiculed when they make mistakes, being shut out, looking awkward and unintelligent.

On the other hand, the teachers may be afraid of losing the respect of the learners when they are ignorant of issues posed by learners or make mistakes trying to answer their questions.

Sometimes, both teachers and learners are nicknamed for their mistakes, which stay with them forever.

These behaviours may drive apathy between learners and teachers thus making the classroom look boring, unfocused and disruptive.

Can teachers and learners dialogue without the fear of confrontation, mistakes and mockery?

Inclusion

Slow learners, learners with some form of learning disorder, learners who fail repeatedly in formative assessments in class, etc. usually battle with self-doubt, as such they do not feel confident to participate in class activities for fear of ridicule when they err.

Sometimes, they are excluded from group assignments because they may drag the team backwards.

Therefore, teachers should adopt a ‘differentiation learning approach’ to encourage such learners to participate to benefit fully from the lesson.

Mistakes tolerance

Mistakes are opportunities for growth and learning because they draw attention to an area of improvement for learners and teachers.

Tolerating learners’ mistakes encourages them to expose their shortcomings and be willing to work on them.

The teachers must equally remain vulnerable to admit their mistakes and ignorance on issues even before the learners as it may build mutual trust and confidence.

Conclusively, a healthy teacher-learner bond may enhance psychological safety in the classroom.

Therefore, both teachers and learners should exercise kindness, empathy and compassion towards each other’s flaws and mistakes.

Remember, psychological safety is key to instructional clarity, learner engagement and insightful class dialogue. Let it count!

— The writer is an Institutional Assessment Practitioner

Email: hattanyame@gmail.com