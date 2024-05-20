Beyond the test: Why education should be lifelong journey

Kwakye Takyi Kofi May 20, 2024

Education is often seen as a means to an end - a way to achieve good grades, gain admission to a prestigious school and secure a lucrative job.

However, this narrow focus on test scores and grades overlooks the true purpose of education. Education should be about lifelong learning and not just passing exams.

One of the main reasons why education should be focused on learning rather than testing is that a test-centric approach can lead to a shallow understanding of the material. When students simply memorise information to regurgitate on a test, they are not truly learning and comprehending the material.



This can result in a lack of critical thinking skills and an inability to apply knowledge in real-life situations. Furthermore, a test-driven approach to education can create stress and anxiety for students.

The pressure to perform well in an exam can be overwhelming, negatively impacting students' mental health. Education should be a positive and enriching experience, not one that causes unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Moreover, a test-centered approach to education can stifle students' curiosity and creativity. While focusing on finding the right answer on a test, students may be less inclined to explore new ideas and think outside the box.

Education should nurture creativity and a love for learning, rather than suppress it with a narrow focus on test scores.

Ultimately, education for life means that learning does not end once a test is completed. Lifelong learning is crucial in today's rapidly evolving world where new technologies and information are constantly emerging.

Education can empower individuals to adapt to new challenges and potential opportunities throughout their lives by fostering a love for learning and a curiosity about the world. In conclusion, education should be about lifelong learning, not just for tests.

By prioritising learning for the sake of learning rather than solely for passing exams, students can develop critical thinking skills, creativity and a love for discovery that will serve them well throughout their lives.

Education should inspire and empower individuals to be lifelong learners not just test-takers.

The writer is the Education Programme Officer

Ghana Commission for UNESCO