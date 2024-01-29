Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

Bride, brother-in-law, 5 bridesmaids, 6 others die in auto crash

Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:55

According to Vanguard News, the car involved was carrying the late bride but lost control due to over speeding and wrongful overtaking and collided with an incoming vehicle.

According to an eye witness, 20 people were said to have been involved in the accident of which 13 died and seven others critically injured.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was a commercial Nissan bus which took off from Minna heading for Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

When contacted, Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Tsukwan Kumar, confirmed the incident.

Kumar said: “The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla conveying the late bride and others from Mokwa to Bida and a commercial Nissan bus from Minna heading to Ogbomoso.

“Those who died include eight female adults, four male adults, and one male child while four female adults, one male adult, one male child, and one female child were injured.

“The vehicles involved in the accident, had property which include five phones, one International passport, one NIN slip, three handbags, two travelling boxes, goods and other personal effects belonging to the victims were handed over to the Police Outpost in Wuya.”

Meanwhile, corpses of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after proper identification while the remaining four yet to be identified have been deposited at the General Hospital, Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun Local Government Area of the state while the injured are now in the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Bida for medical treatment.