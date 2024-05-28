LOLA Locs honours Madina market women with hair, make-up

As part of activities to celebrate mothers, Hair and Beauty By LOLA Ghana, popularly known as LOLA Locs, last week offered beauty services to over 100 market women at the Madina Market in Accra.

The event, held on the theme: ‘My Mother, My Joy’ was aimed at recognising and appreciating the tireless efforts and dedication of the women.

Spearheaded by the salon's founder, Mrs Latifa Adekanla, the event transformed the busy market into a day of pampering, dancing and merry making.

Lola Locs’ team of skilled stylists and make-up artists worked from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to ensure every woman felt special. From stylish braids, weave-ons and dreadlocks, re-twists to flawless make-up applications, each service was tailored to enhance the natural beauty of each woman.

Addressing the audience, Mrs Adekanla, remarked: “Most of these women are very busy or cannot afford to get their hair done on a regular basis so we wanted to bring the salon to them.

Over the last three years, we have done the same thing for other markets including the Kasoa market in the Central Region”.

She added: “Mother’s Day is about celebrating the incredible strength and resilience of mothers everywhere and I wanted these amazing women to feel appreciated and valued for everything they do.”

Mrs Adelanka thanked her team and hair braiders within the market who came to support. Beyond the beauty services, Lola Locs, located at West Legon in Accra also gave out free gifts and souvenirs from Ghandour Cosmetics, Coca-Cola and Darling Hair Ghana which sponsored the event.

To crown the celebration, a special lunch for the mothers, comprising local cuisine and drinks were shared.

For many of the women who benefitted, the experience was once in a lifetime.

Fatima, a single mother of three, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to get her dreadlocks re-twisted.