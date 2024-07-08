Previous article: ‘I am an orphan; no one will visit me in prison’ - Convicted sex offender pleads

Featured

Unemployed man before court for stealing building materials

Gloria Apprey Life Jul - 08 - 2024 , 08:21

An unemployed man, Dacosta Otinibi, has been brought before a Dodowa District Court for allegedly stealing wheel barrows, bags of cement and iron rods valued at GH¢ 23,000 from a construction site.

Advertisement

He was before the court, presided over by Her Worship Bridgette Akpe Akattah, last Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft. Otinibi was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH₵ 20,000 with one surety, and is to reappear before the court on July 24, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Peter Agbelie, said two suspected accomplices were at large.

Brief facts

According to the prosecutor, the complainants are - the owner of the building, a United States based business man, Eric Dzomenyo, and his foreman in charge of the construction site, Kwame Yeboah.

He said the foreman and the accused resided at Doryumu, Accra. The prosecutor said the foreman noticed that the items were missing when he got to work on the morning of Tuesday, June 2, 2024.

Insp Agbelie said sensing a possible theft, the foreman immediately reported the matter to the Dodowa Police station after taking stock of the items and realising that two wheelbarrows, 20 bags of cement and two tons of iron rods were missing.

An investigation led by local authorities quickly led to the accused, Otinibi, who was spotted near a bar operator around the site. The prosecutor said the investigation discovered that the night before, the accused allegedly jumped the wall to the site and took the items ,one after the other, tossing them across the wall, where his accomplices were waiting to collect them into a mini truck.

He added that the accused had not been cooperative in leading the police to his suspected accomplices, Senyo and Dagati, saying he did not know their whereabouts. He said police investigation was continuing to capture the accomplices to put them before court.