Blue Band margarine re-launches 10kg pack

Gloria Apprey Life Feb - 16 - 2025 , 17:21 2 minutes read

The 10-kilogramme (kg) pack of Blue Band margarine, a product of Chanrai Brands Ltd and formerly known as Upfield Ghana, has been re-launched into the market.

The event took place on February 14, 2025, at the Ghana Shippers Authority’s auditorium in Accra.

The re-launch was attended by Nii Abossey, the Chief of Abossey Okai, as well as representatives from the Ghana Bakers Association from various districts, including Ashaiman, Kasoa, Okaishie, and Madina.

During the event, the Marketing Manager, Vanessa Boafo, addressed the attendees, stating that the reintroduction of the product, which was first launched about five years ago, reflects the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Advertisement

She emphasised the importance of the product, describing Blue Band as a heritage brand trusted in Ghanaian homes and businesses for generations.

“Blue Band is more than just a brand; it is a legacy and a trusted partner in kitchens and businesses for generations,” she said. Boafo assured consumers that the product is available in all supermarkets, wholesalers, and retail shops nationwide.

While the news was met with enthusiasm, some bakers and consumers raised concerns about the GH₵380 price of the new 10kg pack, citing the rising costs of other baking ingredients.

“The price is too high; it would be helpful if something could be done about it,” Comfort Asare, a baker, said.

In response, the Marketing Manager noted that the company would review the pricing concerns and engage with stakeholders accordingly.

Highlighting the nutritional benefits of the margarine, the Financial Controller of the brand, Neeraj Chaldan, mentioned that it is enriched with essential vitamins, including A, D, B6, and B12, as well as niacin and folic acid.

He also announced the company’s plans to introduce additional size options.

“In the near future, we will expand our portfolio by introducing 5kg, 15kg, and 20kg packs to cater to the diverse needs of our customers,” he added.