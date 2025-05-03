Next article: Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré thanks global supporters in anti-imperialism campaign

UN judge jailed for keeping housekeeper as slave

BBC International News May - 03 - 2025 , 09:47 3 minutes read

A United Nations judge has been jailed for six years and four months for forcing a woman to work as a domestic slave.

Lydia Mugambe, 50, was studying for a PhD in law at the University of Oxford when police discovered she had a young Ugandan woman at her home carrying out unpaid work as a maid and nanny.

Mugambe, who is also a High Court judge in Uganda, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after she was found guilty of modern day slavery offences in March.

In sentencing, Judge David Foxton told the defendant she "showed absolutely no remorse" for her actions and she had looked to "forcibly blame" the victim for what happened.

Mugambe fraudulently arranged a visa for the woman but it stipulated she would be paid to work as a private servant at the diplomatic residence of John Mugerwa, Uganda's former deputy high commissioner based at the country's embassy in London.

Prosecutors said Mr Mugerwa sponsored the victim's visa knowing she would actually work in servitude for Mugambe.

In return, Mugambe would provide him assistance in relation to a separate court case in Uganda in which he was a defendant, the court was told.

The trial heard Mugambe paid for the victim's flight and picked her up from the airport - but the young woman then became a slave at the judge's home in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

Mugambe was studying for a PhD at the University of Oxford

Mr Foxton described it as a "very sad case" as he outlined Mugambe's legal accomplishments, including her work in the protection of human rights.

In a written statement, read to the court by prosecutor Caroline Haughey KC, the victim described living in "almost constant fear" due to Mugambe's powerful standing in Uganda.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she "can't go back to Uganda" due to fear of what may happen to her and added that she may never see her mother again.

Ms Haughey said Mugambe exploited her victim by taking advantage of her lack of knowledge about employment rights and misleading her about why she came to the UK.

She said there was a "clear and significant imbalance of power within the relationship" between Mugambe and her victim.

'Treated as worthless'

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised police to charge Mr Mugerwa with conspiracy but he had diplomatic immunity, which the Ugandan Government did not waive.

Mugambe had denied forcing the young Ugandan woman to do household chores and said she "always" treated her with love, care and patience.

Ch Supt Ben Clark, of Thames Valley Police, said there was "no doubt" that Mugambe had known she was committing offences.

"Modern slavery is an under reported crime and I hope that the bravery of the victim in this case encourages other victims of modern slavery to come forward," he said.

A University of Oxford spokesperson said the institution was "appalled" by its student's crimes.

"The university is now commencing its own disciplinary process, which has the power to remove students convicted of serious criminal offences," the spokesperson added.