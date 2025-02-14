Featured

President Mahama engages USAFRICOM Commander at Munich Security Conference

GraphicOnline International News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 12:30 2 minutes read

President John Mahama held bilateral meetings on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meetings focused on enhancing regional security cooperation and investment opportunities in Ghana.

One of the highlights of the day was a meeting with General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States African Command (USAFRICOM). The talks focused on addressing subregional security threats and the urgent need for increased U.S. support in tackling these challenges.

"Today's meeting with General Langley highlights Ghana's commitment to enhancing our security posture in response to evolving threats across the region," stated President Mahama. "We appreciate the support of the United States and are keen to expand our collaborative efforts."

Key topics discussed included the establishment of a bilateral agreement for joint maritime patrols, an initiative to safeguard Ghana's coastal waters, and to combat illegal fishing and piracy. The two leaders also explored avenues for improved coordination between USAFRICOM and the Ghana Armed Forces regarding security cooperation and logistics, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness.

Regional security remains a top priority, so the meetings reflect a concerted effort to strengthen partnerships that can effectively respond to emerging threats and ensure stability throughout West Africa.

The Munich Security Conference, which brings together leaders worldwide, is a crucial platform for dialogue on international security. President Mahama's engagement with USAFRICOM highlights Ghana's proactive approach to regional security and its strategic partnership with the United States.