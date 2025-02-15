Featured

President Mahama arrives in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Heads of States Summit

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

On his arrival at the Boli International Airport, President Mahama was cordially welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Ghanaian diplomats.

Summit

The 38th AU Heads of States Summit is being held in Addis Ababa from February 15 to 16 under the theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

It will focus on advancing reparatory justice and fostering racial healing across the continent.

The theme was decided on by the Heads of State and Government at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the AU Commission, in the continuing pursuit of justice and equity, the conversation about reparations has emerged as a critical and transformative dialogue that requires the collective attention and action of Africans and all people of African descent.

“The scope of this conversation goes beyond historical injustices and into the current fabric of societies around the world,” a statement from the AU stated.

Election

As African Heads of States gather in the Ethiopian capital for the biggest gathering of the continent’s leaders, one of the key moments would be the election of the next African Union Commission Chairperson.

It is expected that, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat will officially step down on 15 February. To replace him, several candidates are vying for the top spot.

Djibouti's Foreign Minister since 2005, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, has been nominated by his country to run for the chairperson position.

A former Prime Minister of Kenya and the AU's High Representative for Infrastructure Development from 2018 to 2023, Raila Odinga has garnered significant support from various African countries, including Algeria, Angola, and Botswana.

Madagascar's former Foreign Minister, Richard Randriamandrato is also in the running, although he has only received one vote pledge so far.

Other candidates who were initially in the running but have since withdrawn or been withdrawn by their countries include Anil Gayan from Mauritius, Fawzia Yusuf Adam from Somalia, and Vincent Meriton from Seychelles.

Agenda

The agenda for the meeting also includes the adoption of the agenda and organization of work, consideration of the report of the 49th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC), and elections for various positions.

These positions include six Commissioners of the African Union Commission, five members of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and one member of the African Space Agency, among others.

The council will also consider the annual report on the activities of the Union, its organs, and champions, as well as reports from the Africa Centers for Diseases Control (AFCDC) and the 15th AFCFTA Council of Ministers for Trade.

Additionally, the council will discuss draft legal instruments, including the Draft African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls and the Draft Statute of the Africa Food Safety Agency.

The meeting will conclude with the adoption of decisions and a closing ceremony.