Joseph Boakai sworn in as 26th President of Liberia

Getrude Ankah Nyavi International News Jan - 27 - 2024 , 10:42

After a second round of a tightly contested election and with a slim margin, former Vice-President who served under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the First elected female President of Africa, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, has been sworn into office as the 26th President of Liberia.

Boakai was sworn in for a six-year term during a ceremony in Parliament in the capital Monrovia, in the presence of several foreign leaders and diplomatic delegations.

The 79-year-old Boakai, the candidate of the opposition Unity Party narrowly beat incumbent President George Weah, the leader of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change party, in November’s run-off poll with 814,481 votes, or 50.64 per cent of the votes to 793,914, or 49.36 per cent. Following the election victory, the new president is expected to tackle poverty and corruption that flourished under his predecessor.

Political experience

Boakai has 40 years of political experience already behind him and given his long career in politics, Liberians expect him to create jobs, improve the economy, strengthen institutions and fight corruption – which was one of his key campaign pledges.

The November election was peaceful in a region that has seen a succession of military coups in recent years in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger. But the small nation of five million people has been plagued with corruption, high levels of poverty, and a weak justice system after years of civil war. Impunity related to crimes committed during those civil wars is another unresolved issue.

Profile of Boakai

Joseph Boakai, born in the remote village of Worsonga in Foya, the most populous district of Lofa County in the northernmost part of Liberia on November 30, 1944, and from the Kissi ethnic group, has a rich background in public service and a distinguished career that spans several decades.

Boakai attended primary and high school in Sierra Leone and Liberia before graduating from the College of West Africa. He later graduated from the University of Liberia in 1972 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Before serving as Vice-President, Boakai consulted with several institutions, including serving as Chief Technical Advisor on Agriculture Policy, Ministry of Agriculture. He reviewed and evaluated the Liberian 1986 proposed Green Revolution and FAO World Bank, 1986 Agricultural sector Review Document and evaluated AMSCO, Amsterdam Funded training programme for projects in Uganda in 1994 and Tanzania in 1996.

Liberian Senate

As Vice-President, he was the President of the Liberian Senate and presided over plenary sessions of that body for two days each week. He also performed supervisory functions over several institutions and agencies, including the Liberia National Lotteries, the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), and the National Commission on Disarmament Demobilisation Resettlement and Reintegration.

Boakai chaired boards of more than 20 agricultural development projects in Liberia, the Agricultural Cooperative Development Bank, and support institutions. The President also served as

resident manager of the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation and Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company.

Over the years, Boakai has been an advocate for unity and reconciliation in Liberia, emphasising the importance of "healing the wounds of the past civil conflicts," noting his vision for a harmonious and prosperous Liberia has resonated with many citizens, which played a crucial role in his presidential campaign.

During the presidential campaign, Boakai focused on key issues such as good governance, poverty reduction, social justice, economic development, health care, education and infrastructure.

His promises to address these pressing concerns captured the hearts and minds of the Liberian people, leading to a groundswell of support that ultimately secured his victory. He also emphasised the need to address corruption and strengthen institutions for a more prosperous Liberia.

Political veteran

The political veteran won the tightly contested race on a promise to address corruption, work towards societal “peace and reconciliation” and deliver justice to the many victims of Liberia’s civil wars (in 1989-1997 and 1999-2003), which killed more than 200,000 people and displaced millions of others.

In the past 20 years, several attempts have been made to try and hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable, with little success and President-elect Boakai, who hails from Lofa, one of the counties most affected by the horrors of the civil war, has promised to end this reliance on foreign courts and bring justice and accountability back home by establishing a special war crimes tribunal in Liberia.

In 2005, following in the footsteps of neighbouring Sierra Leone, which was recovering from its own conflict (a conflict that was very much intertwined with that of Liberia), the Liberian Parliament enacted a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Final recommendations

Four years later in 2009, the TRC released its final recommendations, including reparations to victims of the civil wars, reforms to prevent atrocities from reoccurring, the establishment of a special court for war crimes, and the banning of certain implicated individuals from holding office until their names are cleared.

Boakai aligned himself with local barons during his election campaign, including former warlord Prince Johnson but Johnson, who enjoys strong support in the northeastern Nimba County, backed Weah in 2017.

The former warlord was also famously seen drinking a beer in a video while his men tortured to death former President Samuel Doe, in September 1990. Johnson, who is under US sanctions, nominated one of his associates, Jeremiah Koung, as Boakai’s vice president.

Inauguration

During the inauguration, Boakai told citizens and foreign delegation members who witnessed the ceremony in Monrovia, Liberia's capital that “Partisanship must give way to nationalism”. He listed improving adherence to the rule of law, fighting corruption and renewing “the lost hope” of citizens as his priorities.

However, the ceremony ended abruptly after Boakai, who wore traditional Liberian attire for the occasion, began to show signs of physical distress while speaking. Officials led him away from the podium after he unsuccessfully tried to continue his address. A spokesperson for Boakai's political party said the president's weakness was caused by heat and had nothing to do with his health.