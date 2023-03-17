Parliament pays glowing tribute to Christian Atsu

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 17 - 2023 , 14:10

The Ghanaian parliament came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to Christian Atsu Twasam, a talented footballer who tragically lost his life in a building collapse in Turkiye.

Members of Parliament, led by Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports, Culture, and Chieftaincy committees, spoke highly of the late Black Stars and Hatayspor winger.

Woyome described Atsu as a selfless, humble, and compassionate individual who embodied the true essence of humanity.

He also highlighted the footballer's exceptional achievements, including his steady rise to fame and his significant contribution to the senior national male football team, the Black Stars.

During the parliamentary session, Woyome read a moving three-page tribute that chronicled Atsu's life and accomplishments, including his philanthropic endeavours such as the school building project for orphans at Senya Beraku, and his work as an ambassador for Arms Around the Child, an organization dedicated to helping disadvantaged children.

Woyome emphasised the importance of honouring Ghana's heroes while they are still alive, calling for a change in how the country recognizes its notable figures.

The MPs present at the session expressed their sincere condolences to Atsu's family, including his wife, Marie Claire Rupio Twasam, his twin sister, Christiana Twasam, and his three children.

They also extended their sympathies to his last club, Hatayspor, the football fraternity, and the entire nation.

Atsu was born on January 10, 1992, in Ada Foah in the Eastern region of Ghana. He played for several clubs, including Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth, before settling in Turkiye.