Bolgatanga MCE honoured for contributions to education

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Mar - 17 - 2023 , 06:48

THE Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga, Rex Simeon Atareyella Asanga, has been honoured by the directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for his immense contributions to education in the municipality.

A citation of honour in recognition and appreciation of his invaluable contributions was presented to him during the regional celebration of the 66th independence parade held at the Ramsey Park in Bolgatanga.

The citation read, “ through your diligence, ingenuity, intellect, good human relation and generosity, a Teacher Resource Centre has been built at Sumbrungu, furnished with computers with an office space for the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) and a meeting hall.

“Aside from that, Mr Asanga has contributed in many ways to improving teaching and learning in schools” it noted, adding that “the aforementioned attribute and efforts helped you to furnish some school libraries with cupboards and reading books,” it said.

It noted further that the MCE had provided furniture to some schools, organised a series of capacity building training for some head teachers and teachers among others which had improved the competency of teachers in the municipality.

Gratitude

Reacting to the honour in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Asanga expressed gratitude to the GES for recognising his contributions towards the improvement of the standard of education in the area.

He said his topmost priority since assuming the office of MCE was to see to the improvement in education so as to offer hope to schoolchildren in the municipality, saying “I have revived the Municipal Education Oversight Committee (MEOC) to enable it to take pragmatic steps to transform education in the municipality”.

He said “ we are supporting the municipal GES to construct a new office complex for the unit to operate from since their current office is not in good shape”, adding “ the GES office is a great source of worry to me since it is not a conducive working environment for the staff”.