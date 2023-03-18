Tourism Ministry sets up committee to look into demolition of Asaase Pa Resort

GraphicOnline Mar - 18 - 2023 , 18:56

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has set up a committee to ascertain the facts surrounding the demolition of the Asaase Pa Resort located in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region of Ghana.

According to sources, the committee's job is to examine the historical causes of the demolition and come up with ways to deal with the issues that seem to be causing anxiety amongst the diasporan community in Ghana.

The source added that, within two weeks of the scheduled committee meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the committee will produce a report.

The Central Region Administration, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Asaase Pa Resort, and the Diaspora Coalition are among the committee's members.

It will be recalled that news broke on Monday, March 13, 2023, that a popular diaspora Resort, had been demolished by the Assembly. In order to assess the situation, the Minister dispatched a delegation to meet with the Central Regional Minister and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly's top officials to seek a resolution to the matter.