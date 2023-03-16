Parliament Select Committee on Defense and Interior visits Ashaiman

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 16 - 2023 , 12:15

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense and Interior on Thursday, March 16, 2023 paid a working visit to Ashaiman.

The visit follows the death of. soldier, Sherif Imoro, 21, who was allegedly killed on Saturday March 4, 2023 by a gang.

In what appeared to be a retaliation, some military men on Tuesday, March 7 2023 stormed Ashaiman to look for the killers of the soldiers and residents were subjected to beatings in what they later explained was an intelligence led swoop.

184 residents of Ashaiman were picked up by the military, subjected to severe beatings and later released.

The Police later arrested six persons who are currently in custody after a court remanded them over the death of the soldier.

Some members of the public however, raised concerns about how the military that went to the Ashaiman town subjected the residents to brutalities and condemned the brutalities.

Rationale

The Chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong said the visit was for the Committee to acquaint itself with the incident

The delegation, which included the Minister of Defense, Dominic Ntiwul first called on the family of the deceased at Zongo Laka.where they commiserated with the parents of the late soldier.