GJA, 2 others sign MoU to train female journalists

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 17 - 2023 , 08:06

THE Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA) to train female journalists on digital skills.

The MoU was signed at this year’s Females in Tech (FEMITECH) Conference organised by GI-KACE on March 8, 2023, which coincided with the International Women’s Day celebration.

The MoU aims to address the gender gap in digital skills among journalists, and empower more women to excel in the profession.

The FEMITECH Conference aims to inspire and empower women in this industry and create a supportive community to help them achieve their goals.

Benefits of MoU

At the signing of the MoU, the Director-General of GI-KACE, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, expressed delight with the partnership to empower female journalists in the country with digital skills.

He said the media industry was rapidly changing, hence the need to quip journalists with the latest tools and techniques in order stay relevant and competitive.

“Through this partnership, we hope to bridge the gender gap in digital skills and create opportunities for women to advance in their careers,” he noted, adding that “this partnership will benefit female journalists and the communities they serve”.

Dr Yeboah-Afari said by equipping female journalists with the necessary ICT skills, “we can help to ensure that their voices are heard, and that important stories are told".

The Vice-President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Linda Asante Agyei, signed for GJA, while Shamima Muslim, the convener of AWMA, signed on behalf of the organisation.

Awards

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, expressed the view that technology was made for women, adding that when given the tools to work with them, women could work seamlessly, effortlessly, remotely and safely.

The event was also attended by some notable Ghanaian women, including Fatoumata Doro, the Managing Director of Vilsco Ghana Group; Dr Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean of Engineering, Academic City University College; Suzanne Diop, Head Of Nestle Business Services for Sub-Saharan Africa; Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of Engineering, University of Ghana; Mrs Eva Andoh-Poku, Deputy CEO, GIFEC; tertiary students, students from second cycle institutions, ICT groups, and individuals from corporate Ghana.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, Prof. Kaufmann, Dr Agyepong, and the Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder of Super Fluid AI Lab, Winnifred Kotin, and Nana Yaa Konadu, a renowned media practitioner at Peace FM, were honoured for their contributions to the country.