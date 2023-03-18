EPA holds stakeholders’ engagement on RAC certification, registration project

The National Ozone Unit (NOU) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has held a stakeholder engagement advocating for the introduction of a qualification, certification, and registration (QCR) scheme in the country.

The purpose of the interaction was to emphasise how urgent it is to streamline the nation's certification and training processes for Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (RAC) technicians.

Participants in the discussion were chosen from the TVET services, Narwoa, and Ghana Standards Authority.

Addressing participants, the Head of the ozone and climate change department at the EPA, Emmanuel Osae Quansahthere said there was a need to develop appropriate training standards and certification scheme for RAC technicians in the country drawing insights from the Energy Commission's Electrical Wiring Certification and Examination scheme.

He argued that participation was essential in order to carry out a 2017 discussion by the National Committee on Ozone Depleting Substances (NACODS), which created a subcommittee with the mission to organize the first stakeholders' meeting and notify all pertinent stakeholders.

"A road map has therefore been developed up to the year 2024 to fully establish the QCR scheme for RAC technician training, examination, and certification in Ghana."

Additionally, he emphasized that duty bearers must be committed to following through in order to guarantee the project's full completion and success

For their part, the discussion participants urged thorough consultation with all relevant parties if the agency hoped to guarantee the project's successful execution.

They argued that the call was necessary because there may be opposition if it is implemented without adequate consultation.