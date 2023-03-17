3 Yilo Krobo communities receive mechanised boreholes

Ezekiel E. Sottie Mar - 17 - 2023 , 06:51

THREE communities in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region have been provided with mechanised boreholes to solve the acute water challenges they face.

Klo-Agogo, Klo-Akwapim and Plau were the beneficiaries of the boreholes worth a total of GH¢135,000 and funded by Dr Richard Twum Barimah, a native of Yilo Krobo and the Eastern Regional First Vice-Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The commissioning of the facilities at Somanya attracted the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Jeff Konadu, chiefs, queenmothers and other dignitaries.

Dr Twum Barimah said he was touched by the plight of the beneficiary communities who hitherto lacked potable water.

He said residents of Klo-Agogo and Klo-Akwapim particularly had to travel some kilometres to access water in any form.

He pledged to provide for other water-needy communities as and when necessary and advised the beneficiary communities not to sell the water at a high price but just a token to help them maintain the facilities.

The boreholes were the latest of his philanthropic gestures to the people recently.

“Currently, I am in the process of renewing close to 8,000 health insurance cards for some beneficiaries in Somanya to take care of their health needs.

Ahuazablem community also benefitted from a corn mill while Sra Presbyterian Basic School and Yilo State Basic School received marker boards and a television set respectively to promote effective teaching and learning,” he said.

Water challenge

The Chief Executive of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, Eric Tetteh, noted that water was a major challenge in the municipality, especially in the upper parts where two of the three boreholes were constructed.

He appealed to the Minister of Education to see to the completion of a dormitory block started in 2012 at the Yilo Krobo Senior High School and other projects in the school.

The Minister of Works and Housing lauded Dr Twum Barimah for his benevolence and pledged to construct one more borehole for another community in the municipality to support the good works of Dr Twum-Barimah.

In response to an appeal, Mr Asenso-Boakye said his ministry would work on the drainage challenges facing Yilo Krobo, especially at Somanya, the municipal capital.

The Chief of Klo-Agogo, Nene Odjeyem, thanked Dr Twum-Barimah for his generosity and commitment to the development of Yilo Krobo communities.

A presidential aspirant of the NPP, Boakye Agyarko, through his representative at the ceremony, also pledged to support Yilo Krobo communities with one mechanised borehole.