Weekend Talk: Worship his majesty

Lawrence Darmani Features Jun - 22 - 2024 , 10:01

When we enter the presence of the Lord in that special moment to observe our quiet time with him, our first and most abiding objective is to worship him.

What else would flesh and blood be doing in the company of the Almighty God, who is Spirit divine, if not to reverence him and bow in humble adoration?

And what a privilege, honour and blessing, that the God of all creation would admit us to his presence, despite our faults and shortcomings, to enjoy his bounteous grace!

“Come to me,” he invites us, “all you who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest!” Again, he says, “Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters” (Isaiah 55:1).

At the quiet moment when we meet the Lord with our Bible and a heart full of praise and thanksgiving, we go like thirsty people. Hence, Jesus said, “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink” (John 7:37).

The invitation

This invitation to have our devotional quiet time is on a daily basis, not once in a while; not when we have time; not when we feel like it. The Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well knew she was thirsty.

Her many husbands and promiscuous lifestyle could not quench her innermost thirst for a satisfying life.

So when Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water (fleeting life’s pursuits) will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst,” she knew that was the “water” she needed.