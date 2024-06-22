The Ghanaian Perspective: Opinion Articles on Current Issues
Weekend Talk: Worship his majesty
When we enter the presence of the Lord in that special moment to observe our quiet time with him, our first and most abiding objective is to worship him.
What else would flesh and blood be doing in the company of the Almighty God, who is Spirit divine, if not to reverence him and bow in humble adoration?
And what a privilege, honour and blessing, that the God of all creation would admit us to his presence, despite our faults and shortcomings, to enjoy his bounteous grace!
“Come to me,” he invites us, “all you who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest!” Again, he says, “Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters” (Isaiah 55:1).
At the quiet moment when we meet the Lord with our Bible and a heart full of praise and thanksgiving, we go like thirsty people. Hence, Jesus said, “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink” (John 7:37).
The invitation
This invitation to have our devotional quiet time is on a daily basis, not once in a while; not when we have time; not when we feel like it. The Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well knew she was thirsty.
Her many husbands and promiscuous lifestyle could not quench her innermost thirst for a satisfying life.
So when Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water (fleeting life’s pursuits) will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst,” she knew that was the “water” she needed.
Jesus still gives water that is not found in a well; it is found in him alone, and we drink deep when we come into his presence during our quiet time.
The sons of Korah (Old Testament musicians) expressed in one of their songs a situation that should make us desire to draw close to the Lord for our daily drink of living water. They wrote:
“As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?” (Psalm 42:1-2).
When can we go and meet with God? Any time! As long as we recognise that our soul is thirsty and restless until it finds respite (breather or peace) with God, who created us.
Spiritual growth
The quiet time aids our spiritual growth. We teach our children a song that is as relevant for adults as it is for the children: “If you want to grow/read your Bible, pray every day . . . if you want to grow.”
An important phrase is “if you want to grow”. When we read our Bible and pray every day while grappling with life’s issues, we become victorious over trials and temptations and the Lord Jesus gives us growth.
Paul detected a lack of spiritual growth among the believers in Corinth and Ephesus. After many years, the Corinthians were still behaving like babies; “mere infants in Christ”. They behaved worldly like unbelievers. Evidence of it was quarrelling, an unforgiving spirit and immorality among them.
The Ephesians too, like babies, were being tossed about by every wind of doctrine. That sounds familiar in Ghana today, doesn’t it? Unless we are firmly grounded in God’s Word and prayer through daily quiet moments with the Lord, we can easily be deceived by false teaching.
The ‘ACTS’ prayer
At our quiet time during prayer, the ACTS procedure has been found to be helpful: “A” stands for Adoration, where we praise and worship the Lord; “C” stands for Confession, where in repentance we acknowledge our sins and ask for forgiveness; “T” stands for Thanksgiving, where we declare our gratitude for his bounteous provision for us; and “S” stands for Supplication, where we intercede for others and petition him for our needs.
Prayer is the inhaling and exhaling of breath for spiritual living.
The Word
The more we read and meditate on God’s Word, the more we desire to read it. That was how the psalmist found the Word to be sweet to his taste and sweeter than honey to his mouth (Psalm 119:103). He testifies, “I rise before dawn and . . . meditate on Your word” (Psalm 119:147-148).
Judging from the psalms David wrote, he must have had rich moments with God, before or during his reign as king. Similarly, Isaiah must have experienced what he wrote:
“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagle’s; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
Reading, studying and meditating on God’s Word during our quiet times is like chewing our food properly for its nutritional value. God’s Word gives us wisdom, encouragement, hope and strength to live the Christian life.
“Therefore, teach me, Lord, to wait on you!”
The writer is a publisher, author, writer-trainer and CEO of Step Publishers.
E-mail: [email protected]