Next article: Imperative to adapt: Navigating climate change in Northern Region

IGP please call Michael Adjei, others to order over Otano near Adjirinanor lands

Victoria Odoi Opinion Feb - 12 - 2024 , 06:53

I write to bring attention to a matter of grave concern affecting property owners in Otano, near Adjirinanor, in the Greater Accra Region.

A family from Teshie, led by one Michael Adjei, has been instilling fear and panic among residents, and it's high time the Inspector General of Police (IGP) intervened.

This group, under the guise of a court order, has been unlawfully invading gated premises and seizing available land within these compounds.

They have resorted to violent measures, breaking down walls and initiating construction works without consent.

Despite residents' efforts to report these incidents to the police, no tangible results have been achieved.

The affected residents find themselves helpless in the face of such aggression.

What is particularly alarming is the blatant disregard for legality displayed by these trespassers.

Between December and January, while affected residents sought legitimate avenues for resolution, the invaders were busy erecting multi-story buildings and apartments on properties that were not rightfully theirs.

The IGP must intervene to halt the impunity displayed by Michael Adjei and his associates until this matter is resolved.

Ordinary citizens who have acquired their lands through legitimate means should not be held hostage on their own property by such flagrant violations of law.

Victoria Odoi, Otano, Accra.