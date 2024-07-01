Featured

DVLA boss, please help me collect my receipt

Doreen Allotey Opinion Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:20

From May 13, 2024, when I renewed my licence at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority’s (DVLA) office near the 37 Military Hospital (now situated at Bohye) in Accra, the staff who wore a tag with the name Peter Ofosu has refused to give me a receipt for the payment of GH¢350 I made.

Advertisement

He claimed the payment for renewal and penalty for not renewing on the exact date amounted to GH¢325. He said the system from which he was to print the receipt was not working, and thus, he could not give me a receipt on that day.

I have called him several times and sent him several messages asking when I should come for the receipt, but all that has yielded no results.

To date, June 27, 2024, as I write, he has refused to give me a receipt.

I would be grateful if the authorities at the DVLA offices would help me retrieve my receipt from him because it seems he did not pay the money into the coffers of the DVLA.

Doreen Allotey,

Accra.