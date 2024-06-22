Waterleaf: Healthy leaf

Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu Features Jun - 22 - 2024 , 08:21

WATERLEAf (Talinum triangulare) is a leafy vegetable that belongs to the Portulacaceae family. It is native to tropical Africa and has many traditional uses. The leaves and stems of the waterleaf are used as food while the roots are used for medicinal purposes.

Waterleaf is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C and K, as well as calcium, iron and magnesium. It is also a good source of dietary fibre and is an excellent source of vitamins C and A, iron, zinc and molybdenum.

This leafy green vegetable has a high water content, which makes it very refreshing and hydrating.

Properties

One study by Aja et al., (2010) found that waterleaf is an excellent source of tannins, alkaloids, saponins and flavonoids. Hence, it has good medicinal and dietary benefits.

Farombi and Fakoya, (2005) revealed that antioxidants also help to prevent and minimise the reactive effects of free radicals, including oxidative damage to membranes and increased enzyme inactivation or susceptibility to lipid peroxidation.

Due to this, Liang et al., (2011) intro study of waterleaf established diverse antioxidant activities in this leaf. Hence, consuming waterleaf could help you fight free radicals, preventing ageing.

Liver support

Studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of consuming waterleaf in treating liver diseases by lowering the concentration of the enzymes in the blood.

One study by Ezekwe et al., (2013) found the leaves to contain bioactive compounds that can be used to treat liver diseases. A previous study by Liang et al., (2011) also found that waterleaf can be used to manage liver diseases.