Next article: Reflections on the tourism stakeholders’ mixer in Accra - A gathering for collaboration, culture, a call to action

Featured

People and Places: Takoradi Harbour

Douglas Anane-Frimpong Features Feb - 15 - 2025 , 10:10 2 minutes read

In the heart of Ghana's oil-rich Western Region is the Takoradi Harbour, a vital economic hub that plays a critical role in the country's maritime trade.

As one of the oldest and busiest ports in Ghana, the harbour has a rich history and continues to be an important driver of economic growth in the region.

The Takoradi Harbour was constructed by the British colonial authorities in the early 20th century, with the first phase of the harbour being completed in 1928.

The harbour was designed to serve as a major export point for Ghana's natural resources, including timber, cocoa and gold.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Takoradi Harbour has undergone significant expansion and modernisation, with the addition of new facilities and equipment to enhance its operational efficiency.

Today, the harbour is a bustling centre of activity, with a wide range of vessels calling at its berths.

The harbour's strategic location on the Atlantic coast makes it an ideal hub for trade with Europe, Asia and the Americas. As a result, the harbour has become a major transshipment point for goods destined for other West African countries.

In recent years, the Takoradi Harbour has experienced significant growth, driven by the discovery of oil in the Western Region.

The harbour has become a major logistics hub for Ghana's oil and gas industry, with many international oil companies operating in the area.

The Takoradi Harbour continues to be a key part of Ghana's economy, helping to drive growth and development in the region for years to come, as it solidifies its position as a premier hub of economic activity, providing a critical link between the country and the rest of the world.