Featured

How the UPSA Guidance and Counseling centre is boosting students' success

Ama Larbie Features Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

In the rapidly changing educational environment, integrating technology, mental health, and academic achievement is more crucial than ever. Tertiary institutions are increasingly encouraged to embrace innovative guidance and counseling approaches.

At the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mrs. Akua Bema Asante is at the forefront of the guidance and counseling initiatives designed to boost student success.

Advertisement

With her understanding of student life, campus adaptation, and the impact of parental involvement on academic performance, Mrs. Asante is redefining the counseling landscape in higher education.

Approach to counseling

Mrs. Asante’s counseling techniques go beyond traditional methods, incorporating advanced strategies that make seeking help more accessible and appealing to students.

Advertisement

“We are experiencing a significant shift in how we support our students,” she states.

By addressing both intrapersonal and interpersonal challenges, her approach not only enhances mental health but also improves academic outcomes.

Her research highlights the crucial role of family support in student success: “Students from nurturing family environments tend to perform better academically,” she explains.

Consequently, UPSA’s counseling programs now include strategies that assist students in navigating their family dynamics effectively.

Innovative programmes

Under Mrs. Asante’s leadership, the counseling centre at UPSA has launched a variety of innovative programmes tailored to meet the diverse needs of students.

Initiatives such as peer-led support groups, mindfulness workshops, digital mental health resources, and collaborations with academic advisors have significantly impacted student engagement.

“Since implementing these new strategies, we’ve seen a 30 per cent increase in students utilising our counseling services,” Mrs. Asante shares.

Approach to student well-being

The centre’s holistic framework addresses both academic and emotional challenges faced by students.

“When students effectively manage their mental health, their academic performance improves,” Mrs. Asante emphasises.

This perspective aligns with contemporary research that underscores the strong correlation between mental well-being and academic success.

Workshops focused on time management, study skills, and goal-setting have been customized to address the specific challenges faced by UPSA students.

Additionally, a peer counseling programme trains students in fundamental counseling techniques, empowering them to support their peers.

This initiative fosters a supportive network that enhances accessibility and reduces the stigma associated with seeking help.

A model for other institutions

As global mental health concerns among students rise, UPSA’s innovative counseling model serves as a benchmark for other institutions.

Mrs. Asante’s efforts not only enhance individual student outcomes but also contribute to a more inclusive and supportive academic environment.

“Our ultimate goal is to cultivate a campus culture where seeking help is normalized and celebrated,” said Mrs. Asante.

“When students feel supported both emotionally and academically, they are empowered to thrive in their studies and beyond.”

With leaders like Mrs. Akua Bema Asante guiding these initiatives, the future of student counseling looks promising, ushering in a new era of comprehensive support for tertiary students worldwide.