Reflections on the tourism stakeholders’ mixer in Accra - A gathering for collaboration, culture, a call to action

Francis Doku Features Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Is Ghana’s tourism sector stands at a pivotal juncture — with a new government, a fresh Minister for Tourism and recently appointed heads of agencies such as the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) – the Tourism Stakeholders’ Mixer could not have come at a more critical moment.

For years, fragmentation and siloed operations have plagued the industry, leading to duplicated efforts and unrealised potential. Themed “Building the Tourism and Hospitality Industry We Want Together: Collaboration, Technology and Culture”, this landmark event, organised by the Ghana Tourism Forum, the Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN) and Bentsifi, sought to dismantle these barriers.

As the invitation rightly noted, the sector’s challenges – infrastructure gaps, inconsistent branding and sustainability concerns – demand collective action. This mixer was not just a meeting of minds but a clarion call for unity in an industry that contributes 5.5 per cent to Ghana’s GDP and employs over 700,000 people.

The relevance: A holistic blueprint for progress

The event’s strength lies in its multidimensional approach.

Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charter House, set the tone with a stirring welcome address, emphasising that “tourism thrives on shared purpose.”

Representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the GTA, the GTDC and the Ghana Tourism Federation echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for public-private-academia synergy to unlock Ghana’s tourism potential.

The keynote by Prof. Kwaku Ayim Boakye, Modern Trends in Destination Management, was a masterclass in balancing global best practices with local realities.

His call to “harness technology without eroding our cultural soul” struck a chord.

From collaboration among tourism partners to direction by the state authorities to enhancing visitor experiences, Prof. Boakye’s insights framed the day’s discussions.

The outcome: Breaking ground, not just bread

The breakout sessions were the heartbeat of the mixer. In my role as facilitator of the Marketing Ghana as a Cultural Destination session – and as newly appointed West Africa Representative of Africa Tourism Partners – I witnessed firsthand the hunger for innovation. Key takeaways included:

• Technology and AI: Streamlining visa processes, virtual reality tours of heritage sites and data-driven marketing.

• Customer Care: Training programmes for hospitality workers to elevate service standards.

• Cultural Storytelling: Packaging festivals and other unique Ghanaian cultures as global events and empowering communities as custodians of their heritage.

Sponsors, including financial institutions and hospitality brands, showcased cutting-edge solutions, proving that private sector ingenuity is ready to complement public policy.



The way forward: From talk shop to action lab

Ghana’s history is dotted with well-intentioned forums that fizzle into oblivion.

This mixer must not join that list. Three imperatives emerged:

• Institutionalise collaboration: Form a standing committee to oversee the implementation of the mixer’s action plans, ensuring accountability, regular progress reviews and inclusion of voices from all tourism sub-sectors.

This committee could include representatives from public agencies, the private sector, academia and community leaders, meeting quarterly to track progress and address challenges.

• Leverage technology: Adopt AI for personalised travel itineraries, real-time visitor feedback systems, and targeted marketing. Additionally, invest in digital infrastructure, foster tech start-ups in tourism, and provide capacity-building programmes to equip stakeholders with digital skills.

• Amplify cultural narratives: Launch a unified campaign (e.g., “Ghana: Africa’s Cultural Heartbeat”) with strategic storytelling across multimedia platforms.

Collaborate with Ghanaian artists, filmmakers, and writers to create compelling content, engage the diaspora through curated experiences, and partner with international travel media and influencers to showcase Ghana’s unique heritage.

Crucially, working groups must translate ideas into policy recommendations for the new ministerial leadership.

Conclusion: The journey ahead

As the African proverb goes, “A single tree cannot make a forest.”

The mixer’s success hinges on sustained collaboration.

With its rich history, vibrant culture and untapped potential, Ghana is poised to become a global tourism powerhouse – but only if stakeholders move beyond rhetoric.

Let this mixer be remembered as the moment Ghana’s tourism sector chose unity over fragmentation, action over complacency, and culture as its compass.

The world is watching.

The Author is a Marketing Communications Expert, Tourism Advocate, Columnist and West Africa Representative of Africa Tourism Partners.

Follow his Africa Rising podcast for more insights on African travel.