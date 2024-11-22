Next article: The former president seeking to lead Ghana once more - A BBC feature

Featured

Keta Constituency: A safe haven for NDC - Can Bawumia make inroads?

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Features Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:57

The Keta Constituency is a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has won parliamentary and presidential elections in the area by a considerable margin in the past 32 years.

This political loyalty is attributable to several factors, including the legacy of prominent NDC figures from the Volta Region, such as the founder of the party and former President Jerry John Rawlings who hails from this constituency.

Advertisement

Political dynamics

Recent trends suggest that the area’s support cannot be taken for granted. Within the NDC, there have been instances of internal disagreements, particularly regarding candidate selection and party organisation.

A view of the Keta Lagoon

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, there were discussions about the nomination of candidates, which led to some tensions within the party.

That notwithstanding, the NDC ultimately retained the seat, with Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey being elected again to contest in the 2024 election.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is the main opponent to the NDC in the constituency, has made its presence felt in the constituency in recent elections. The NPP is still working vigorously to improve its visibility and connect with the constituents on key issues.

Its emphasis on development projects and promises to address infrastructure deficits have resonated with some voters, particularly the youth.

The ruling NPP has consistently made great strides in the constituency in the past three elections, and will hope to do more damage to the NDC in the 2024 election.

In the 2012 presidential election, the NPP secured 3.4 per cent of the total votes, while the NDC won by 95.9 per cent. In 2016 when the NPP won the election, it had 5.4 per cent (two percent increase), leaving NDC with 93.7 per cent.

The result improved significantly in 2020 when the NPP secured more than double the votes of the 2016 election, with 12.41 per cent as against NDC's 86.89 per cent --- an unprecedented performance the NPP hopes to build upon in this year's general election.

Trends

An interaction with some constituents revealed an interesting trend in Keta’s political dynamics, with an increasing engagement of the youth in the political process. Many young voters below age 40, who form the majority, are calling for more accountable leadership, job creation and infrastructural development.

Fort Prizeintein

They expressed affection towards the NDC, especially its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, compared to the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The argument is entirely the same for the parliamentary candidates, with less development being highlighted against the incumbent MP for the area by some youth, while others maintain that he had delivered satisfactorily in opposition to be rewarded with a second term.

Another point worth noting was that the penetration of the NPP was more in the northern part of the constituency where the NPP’s parliamentary candidate hailed from. The NDC still maintains its grip over the south where the issue of sea erosion is the main talking point for many, especially the aged.

Rich history

The Keta Constituency, located in the South-Eastern part of the Volta Region, has a rich cultural history, economic potential, and unique geographical landscape.

The Keta Sea Port Administration Office

It has a population of 78,862 per the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The constituency is known for its stunning beaches, rich fishing grounds, and historic Fort Prinzenstein that make it a prime destination for tourism. Keta’s tourism potential is significant, with natural attractions such as the Keta Lagoon and some beautiful sandy beaches.

Over the years, efforts have been made to promote the area as a tourism destination, contributing to the local economy. Annual festivals, including the Hogbetsotso Festival, draw tourists from within Ghana and abroad, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

Fishing remains the primary economic activity in the constituency, with the community relying heavily on fish and seafood production. However, the fishing industry faces challenges such as overfishing, inadequate storage facilities, and environmental threats.

In agriculture, small-scale farming of cassava, maize and vegetables also contributes to the local economy.

Advertisement

Concerns

Some constituents who interacted with the Daily Graphic during a recent visit raised concerns about infrastructure deficit such as asphalt roads, sea defence wall, health centres, as well as lack of jobs.

Some cables used for rural electrification project by the MP

Wisdom Ayedzi, an opinion leader and a driver at Afiadenyigba Junction, who spoke in Ewe, said the Keta Municipality needed an improvement of the roads linking Keta to the other parts of the region and especially, the sea defence wall, to alleviate the sufferings of the constituents affected yearly by sea erosion.

Angela Adzo Nugbe, a 34-year-old trader and a resident of Keta, pointed out that the youth were facing unemployment in the area, forcing many of them to relocate in search of greener pastures, adding that the people of Keta needed a lasting solution to the sea erosion problem.

Advertisement

A 51-year-old John Kekeli Dornyo, a fisherman in Keta, lamented over the frequent changes in the price of premix fuel over the years and the closing season introduced by the government in recent years, which has hampered fishing in the constituency.

Development and promises

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the MP for Keta, Mr Gakpey, said, “We are looking at improving our performance from 86 per cent in the last election to 95 per cent this year.”

A market shed constructed by the Keta Municipal Assembly

He argued that his superior records, including the extension of rural electrification to communities without lights, regular eye screening and surgeries, construction of classroom blocks, provision of street lights, provision of skills training to over 1,000 constituents, provision of outboard motors and 40 subsidised fishing boats for fishermen, had been acknowledged by the people.

Advertisement

As a major campaign promise to the constituency, he indicated that the NDC intended to construct a canal linking the sea to the lagoon, which also encouraged bumper harvest, especially shrimps in the lagoon.

Again, he said the NDC had promised to build a satellite campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences at Keta and also continue with the sea defence project, which was a major challenge to the people in the constituency.

On the other hand, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate (PC) for the Keta Constituency, Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, said the NPP would make a bigger mark in the December polls.

He explained that the NPP’s conscious education and sensitisation of the younger electorate is resonating with them, as well as the NPP government’s projects over the years such as the construction of the Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College, and the sea defence project from Havedzi to the Keta township.

With Keta being the home of beach soccer in the country, Mr Lekettey said he would oversee the provision of an arena at the beach to give it a befitting status for enthusiasts.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Keta Municipality, Emmanuel Gemegah, also affirmed that the NPP had demonstrated its conscious effort in development by commencing the construction of the Keta Port, which has its six-storey administration block under construction at Kedzi.

Other verifiable projects attributable to the Assembly are constructed market sheds, fish smoking pavilion, the Keta Parks and Gardens, and the construction of classroom and dormitory blocks in some schools in the municipality.

The Daily Graphic observed that there were still traces of buildings washed by the sea, with some untarred and asphalted roads, especially from the Afiadenyigba Junction to Afiadenyigba, through Zizadzi, having many potholes.

Profile of candidates

The incumbent Mr Gakpey is a public health practitioner with certificates in Health and Social Sciences for Research, Leadership in Strategic Health Management, Malaria Planning and Management and Parasitic Disease Management.

A fishing pavilion constructed by the Keta Municipal Assembly

He won his first primary to become the party’s PC with 72.1 per cent after the decision of the former MP, Richard Quashigah, not to seek re-election. He sits on the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, as well as Members Holding Offices of Profit Committee in Parliament.

The NPP’s PC, Mr Lekettey, who described himself as a businessman, also has a communication background with a degree from the Africa University of Communications College in Development Communication.

Politically, he served as a two-time Assistant Secretary of the NPP in the Keta Constituency and previously worked at the Office of the President.

Observation

The Daily Graphic further observed that the young people in the constituency were well informed about their needs, and that though they were seemingly naturally affiliated to the NDC, there were others who argued that their affection was taken for granted and were therefore ready to vote for the NPP.

ECG officials traversing to a nearby community on electricity poles to extend power to virgin communities

Also, there is much enthusiasm among the constituents to vote this year as the 2024 election approaches. The various political parties and their candidates in the Keta Constituency would likely intensify their efforts to secure the votes of the constituents, with a focus on addressing pressing issues.

What is, however, certain is that the NDC has a greater chance of retaining the Keta seat, with the incumbent likely returning to parliament in January 2025.