(VIDEO) Rudeboy of P-Square fame marries girlfriend

Graphic Showbiz Entertainment May - 27 - 2024 , 12:54

In a traditional marriage held in Abia State, Nigeria, on Friday, May 24, Rudeboy and Ivy Ifeoma, his girlfriend of the past few years, are seen tying the knot.

The simple traditional wedding ceremony brought the families of the two individuals together to witness them joined together as one.

Based on video of the ceremony that has popped up online, netizens insist that Ivy is pregnant hence the reason for the marriage…

Rudeboy was previously married to Anita, the mother of his kids, before they had an acrimonious split.

