Zack Orji: My church suspended me for playing a sex scene in a movie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 30 - 2024 , 18:45

Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has opened up about how his role in the 1990s hit film, Glamour Girls, had an impact on his marriage, specifically, his involvement in a nude scene with co-star Eucharia Anunobi.

He revealed that the scene sparked negative rumours and gossip that affected his marriage, even leading to his suspension from the church by his pastor.

Orji made this known in a candid conversation on ‘Nollywood Hardcore: The Legend’s Untold Story’ podcast.

Orji stated that he had issues with his wife: “Even though she’s an actress, but they were putting a lot of things on her mind,” he said.

He also revealed that his pastor contacted him, citing numerous troubling reports regarding the issue, and subsequently suspended him.

“My pastor invited me. Then I was a member of the Board of Trustees of the church. He said that he had been receiving too many calls from members from other members of the Board of Trustees. ‘How can Zach go and do this kind of thing? it is scandalous’

“He said he called me because he wanted to suspend me but he wanted to inform me first of all before suspending so eventually I was suspended for a month.

“He said he was not going to tell anybody that it was just between us but that I was suspended from doing any church activities at the time.

However, what was intended to be a private matter unexpectedly made its way into the public sphere, as the news of his suspension was leaked to the media.

He said while he was on another set for a movie, a journalist called him on the matter.

“He came to the set where I was filming and said, ‘I just want to confirm from you before going to press. Is it true that you’ve been suspended by your church?’

“I said ‘Who told you that?’ He said ‘I’m sorry. I can’t reveal the source of my information.’

“I was so angry because the pastor told me it was confidential. I went back and told the pastor what had happened. I asked him how a reporter got to know about this. He was just looking at me he couldn’t say anything.”

Orji disclosed that the incident led him to leave the church, requesting that his name be removed from the Board of Trustees and all related documents.

He said although the pastor later reached out, stating that they had retracted the suspension and didn’t want him to leave, Orji stated that his decision was final, and he had made up his mind to move on.

When asked if he had any regrets about playing the role, he said “No.”

“We looked like we were naked but we were not. She wasn’t naked. I wasn’t naked but it was so well done because first of all as an actor, your primary job is not only to create the illusion of being someone else in the minds of the audience, but it is also your job to create believability in the minds of your audience that whatever they watch you do, they believe that it is real,” the actor said.

The 1994 two-part film Glamour Girls, directed by Chika Onukwufor, was known for its controversial and provocative portrayal of sex work and gender issues, which sparked conversations and debates in Nigeria

The film featured a notable cast, including Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Pat Attah, and Ernest Obi, and included a controversial bathtub scene with Orji and Anunobi.