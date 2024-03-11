WOOP Foundation committed to support the less privileged

Graphic online Showbiz News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 17:37

Since its establishment in 2022, the Widows, Orphans, Oppressed, Poor (WOOP) Foundation has been supporting the less privileged and making donations to poor communities across the country.

Advertisement

And this year, the foundation headed by Mrs Joyce Koranteng has distributed brand new school bags, uniforms, second hand clothes, to some communities in the Gushiegu district in the Northern region.

The foundation also commissioned three boreholes at Nanwinbour, Gabole and Maaga 2 communities, in the same Gushiegu district.

That is not all, WOOP Foundation also distributed brand new Chalewote (Flip-flops), used clothes to various communities in the Gushiegu district.

The activities were crowned with a sod cutting for an upcoming educational project at Nabuli M/A in the same district.

Advertisement

As the leader of WOOP Foundation, Mrs Koranteng, who has made donations across the country believes that a good support system will go a long way to change the lives of the less privileged.

“Since I got back to Ghana last year, I have made donations to many poor communities through WOOP Foundation and I have realised that there are many people who need just a little to survive.

“It is for this reason that I’m calling on individuals and various organisations to support the less privileged in the society,” she told Graphic Online.

Since its establishment, WOOP Foundation has fed over two thousand inmates at the Kumasi Central prison, Adum in December last year.

Mrs Joyce Koranteng is the founder of WOOP Foundation

The foundation also provided medicines and first aid products to Adum Central prison.

Advertisement

Also, the team presented new uniforms, 50 learning desks, 50 brand new school bags, books and stationeries to Kayera M/A primary school in the Eastern region.

Last year, WOOP Foundation donated over 200 cloths to widows of Nabuli in the Northern region of Ghana and sanitary pads to female students of Nabuli M/A school.