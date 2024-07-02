Featured

Why is Shatta Wale refusing to pay me for all the videos I have shot for him - Video director Choppenson

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 14:02

Video director Michael, who is popularly known as Choppenson from Nigeria is not happy with Shatta Wale.

His argument is that Shatta Wale has not paid him for his work after directing numerous hit songs for him.

In a video posted on YouTube on Monday, Choppenson questioned why Shatta Wale “has refused to pay me my money.”

“I have done a couple of videos for Shatta Wale, if I’m not mistaken, I’ve done over 13 videos for Shatta Wale. Even his hit tracks from ‘Taking

Over’ to ‘Ayoo’, which gained international recognition and caught the attention of Beyoncé.

“Even the video Beyouncé saw, I shot that video,” he said.