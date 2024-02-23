Next article: Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia

Wendy Shay supports KTH Pediatric Ward with medical equipment, pledges support for healthcare improvement

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 12:11

Rufftown Recordz signee, Wendy Shay, celebrated her birthday in a remarkable way by extending support to the Paediatric Ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Ghana.

Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, the artist generously donated essential medical equipment aimed at enhancing the hospital's capacity to care for its youngest patients.

The donation, which included Baby Cots, a Surgery Unit, a Radiant Warmer, a Paediatric Bed and a Suctioning Machine, is poised to significantly bolster the quality of care provided to newborns and children at KTH.

The Uber Driver's said the donation would go a long way to make a tangible difference in patient outcomes.

Expressing her commitment to leveraging her platform for positive change, Wendy Shay reiterated the mission of the Wendy Shay Foundation.

She emphasised the foundation's dedication to addressing critical social issues and contributing to the improvement of healthcare services in Ghana.

“As an artiste, I believe in using my influence to create positive change," Wendy Shay remarked. Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, we aim to address pressing social issues and contribute to building a better future for all.”

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital extended their sincere gratitude to Wendy Shay and her foundation for their invaluable contribution. Dr. Hope Glover Addy, Head of Paediatric Surgery at KTH, commended the donation, emphasising its direct impact on patient care.

He said items provided by the said " is expected to enhance the hospital's capabilities in delivering vital medical services to the community."