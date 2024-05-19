‘Twas fun at premiere of ‘A Country Called Ghana' in Accra
ALTHOUGH it started late, the wait was worth the while when the National Theatre hosted the premiere of A Country Called Ghana, a movie by actor Lilwin on Friday, May 17, 2024.
Advertisement
T
The two-hour movie which features both Ghanaian and Nigerian actorsillustrates the importance of appreciating and utilising unique Ghanaian traditions and resources from God to move the country forward; rather than allowing them to be exploited by outsiders.
Among others, the resistance is marked with black magic displays.
And so at every turn, he drops some very interesting English language skills sending patrons doubling up in stitches.
At the end of the showing, Lilwin, real name Kwadwo Nkansah expressed his gratitude and joy.
Directed by Fiifi Ghabin and produced by Lilwin, A Country Called Ghana features Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Chareles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu.
Others are Ghanaian actors, Paa George, Sweet Mimi, Abena Agyemang, Danny Danso among others.
The well attended premiere at the National Theatre was graced by musicians Medikal, D Cryme, Dope Nation, Guru and actors Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Ahuofe Patricia, Akrobeto and media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi.
On Saturday, May 25,2024, the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi will host the second premiere and it will be the turn of Eusbett Hotel,Sunyani on Saturday, June 1st, 2024.