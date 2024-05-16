Next article: Blowing big grammar can’t buy land, but talent can get you everything– Lil Win

TGMA Xperience: Mi Nab thrills patrons, courts for support

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 16 - 2024 , 08:45

Cape Coast's rising star, Mi Nab, delivered a captivating performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Xperience Concert last Saturday, leaving patrons yearning for more.

Born Miriam Mensah, the talented songstress is poised to conquer the global stage but emphasises the crucial role of Ghanaians' support in her journey.

The songstress believes she is on the path to superstardom. However, she acknowledges that the journey requires the unwavering support of her fellow Ghanaians and she can only continue to captivate audiences with her music, if her compatriots back her on this remarkable journey.

Amid cheers from the audience during her performance, Mi Nab took a moment on stage to express her gratitude and rally for support, stating, "I believe when we come together and support ourselves, we can even get on bigger stages. Let us do this together and thank you for always being there for me."

Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Education at the University of Education, Winneba, Mi Nab is not only balancing her academic pursuits but also making waves in the music industry.

As a signee of SBD Records, a reputable Record Label and Talent Management company, she's making significant strides in her career.

Mi Nab's latest project, a six-track EP titled "Yaa Asantewaa," showcases her versatility across various music genres.

The EP includes the track "#Ataya," which has swiftly become a street anthem in Cape Coast and the Central Region. Her previous releases, including hits like "More vim," "Dance for me," "Edwuma," "Run," and "Bad," have solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music scene.

Recognizing her talent and contribution to the industry, Mi Nab was honoured as the Best New Artiste and the overall Best Female Artiste in the Central Region at the Central Music Awards 2022. Additionally, her label, SBD Records, has garnered multiple regional accolades, including Best Female Artist and Best Reggae Song.

Recently, Mi Nab had the privilege of representing Ghanaian culture and creativity on an international platform, performing at the "Empowering Ghanaian Culture And Creative Industry Show" hosted by the France Embassy at UCC Alliance Franchise.

TGMA Xperience Concert

The TGMA Xperience Concert is a precursor to the main awards event slated for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The concert aims to heighten anticipation while providing music enthusiasts with an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Patrons should anticipate to be immersed in a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture and talent.