Table of Men not silent about Nacee’s TGMA Artiste of the Year bid – OB Nartey

Men not silent about Nacee's TGMA Artiste of the Year bid – OB Nartey

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News May - 27 - 2024

The Public Relations Officer of Table of Men, OB Nartey, has dispelled claims that the group has neglected Nacee by going silent on his Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year nomination.

Table of Men, an all-men group of gospel music executives and aficionados, aimed at projecting gospel music and its activities, has a record of campaigning for gospel artistes nominated in the Artiste of the Year category in the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. They did it for Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton and Piesie Esther.

However, the lull in their activities this year regarding Nacee's Artiste of the Year nomination, has raised questions about whether the group is still alive or they probably have decided not to go hard on a campaign for Nacee to win the slot.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, OB Nartey attributed the low 'talkability' of Nacee's nomination to the artiste’s seeming lack of interest in winning the award.

“We’ve not been silent, probably the artiste is silent," he told the host, Kwame Dadzie.

He said they had campaigned for Nacee on some media platforms and was expecting he would put in more work to complement their effort.

"I think that what you are looking at is, probably doing something for the artiste because last year, for Piesie, we all joined her ride. We didn’t go pulling her. We joined her ride. She was excited about it and she showed so much enthusiasm about the award. So all we had to do was just to plug in and make it big," he said.

Nacee has been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category together with Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and Sarkodie.

He has also earned nominations in Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year categories.



The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is slated for June 1, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre.