R2Bees, Victor AD to headline Pink Sunfest at Pink Flamingo Beach Club

Graphic online Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 22:26 3 minutes read

Accra’s vibrant beachside entertainment scene is set to come alive this Valentine's season with the highly anticipated Pink Sunfest at the Pink Flamingo Beach Club.

Scheduled for Sunday, February 16, the event promises an electrifying experience featuring some of Africa’s finest musical talents, including Ghanaian duo R2Bees and Nigerian singer Victor AD.

A night of music, love, and luxury

Pink Sunfest aims to create an unforgettable atmosphere, blending world-class music, exquisite cuisine, and a stunning beachfront setting at the luxurious Pink Flamingo Beach Club, located on Laboma Beach in Accra. Renowned for its sophisticated ambiance and breathtaking ocean views, the venue is expected to set the perfect stage for a night of romance and entertainment.

The event will be headlined by R2Bees, one of Ghana’s most celebrated Afrobeats duos. Comprising Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling), R2Bees is known for its unique fusion of Afrobeat, highlife, and hip hop, producing multiple award-winning hits such as "Life (Walahi)," "Odo," "Bayla Trap," "Over," and "Gboza." Their energetic performances and dynamic stage presence have earned them a loyal fan base across the continent.

Joining them on stage is Victor AD, the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist who gained widespread recognition with his hit single "Wetin We Gain." Known for his soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, Victor AD has continued to make waves in the music industry with songs like "Skelewu" and "Olofofo." His performance at Pink Sunfest is expected to add a powerful and emotional touch to the night’s festivities.

A star-studded DJ lineup

In addition to the headline acts, Pink Sunfest will feature an electrifying lineup of top DJs who will keep the party going with a seamless mix of Afrobeats, Amapiano, house, and highlife music. The lineup includes:

DJ Millzy – Known for his masterful crowd control and seamless transitions.

DJ OJ – A seasoned performer, bringing a mix of urban beats and deep house vibes.

Master Que – A DJ with a knack for blending classic Afrobeat with contemporary global hits.

AD DJ – A crowd favorite who promises an unforgettable set of club anthems.

A luxurious experience awaits

Beyond the music, Pink Sunfest will offer guests an opportunity to indulge in the club’s gourmet food and premium cocktails, ensuring a complete sensory experience. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket packages, including VIP options that grant access to exclusive seating, premium views of the stage, and additional perks.

About Pink Flamingo Beach Club

The Pink Flamingo Beach Club is an exclusive beachfront venue in Laboma, Accra, offering a blend of luxury dining, top-tier entertainment, and breathtaking ocean views. It has established itself as a premier destination for those seeking an upscale beachside experience, combining sophistication with the laid-back charm of coastal living.

With a lineup of exceptional musical performances, a lively atmosphere, and an unbeatable setting, Pink Sunfest is primed to be one of the must-attend events of the Valentine’s season in Accra. Tickets are now available online, with various packages catering to both general admission and VIP guests.

For music lovers and party enthusiasts, Pink Sunfest at Pink Flamingo Beach Club promises a night of pure entertainment, love, and celebration.