Ohemaa Mercy: I listen Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy because of their wisdom-filled lyrics

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 11:07

Well known Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has publicly praised Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy for using good lyrics and what she describes as "wisdom" in their songs.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM yesterday, the Ote Me Mu hit-maker said she strongly condemns profane songs by secular artistes and will not even allow any member of her home to listen to such morally degrading songs.

She, however, singled out the likes of Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy, lauding their skills at composing songs with wise lyrics.

Ohemaa disclosed that she once preached with Stonebwoy's Tuff Seed song because it portrayed wisdom.

"I always listen to songs that give wisdom. I love Kofi Kinaata and some of the songs by Stonebwoy. I remember I even preached with Tuff Seed. I love some of the messages but there are some of the songs I wouldn't even allow anyone in my home to listen to because it doesn't communicate anything, its just noise," she said.

Watch video: